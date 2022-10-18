Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new study from the biomedical research wing of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that women who use chemical hair straighteners may have a higher risk of uterine cancer.

Researchers with the National Institutes of Health looked at data from more than 33,000 women between the ages of 35 and 74, over an 11-year period. During that time, more than 370 of those women were diagnosed with uterine cancer.

The research also found that women who used these products more than four times in the previous year were twice as likely to develop uterine cancer.

Past studies have shown that the rate of women developing uterine cancer has been rising in the United States recently, especially among black women.

The same research team found in 2019 that permanent hair dyes and straighteners may also increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

