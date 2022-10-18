50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest air of the season tonight with a light freeze possible north

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather has certainly cooled off today as morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s have only slowly warmed into the 60s this afternoon. Overall dry conditions combined with low relative humidity and gusty northerly winds continue to make for dangerous fire weather conditions, so make sure to heed the advice to avoid outdoor burning as burn bans remain in effect for most of SW Louisiana until further notice.

Burn bans remain in effect
Burn bans remain in effect(KPLC)

Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, with breezy north winds continuing between 10 and 15 mph through the evening. Lows overnight will dip into the upper 30s along the I-10 corridor and into the lower to middle 30s in our northern parishes. Areas along and north of US-190 could see a brief period of freezing temperatures. Make sure to protect plants or better yet bring inside your potted plants that would be susceptible to freezing temperatures for the next couple of nights. Pets should also have a warm place to stay tonight, so consider bringing them indoors as well. It will not be below freezing long enough to freeze water pipes, so you don’t have to worry about that!

Freeze warning
Freeze warning(KPLC)

This stretch of cold weather will be relatively short-lived as the jet stream lifts back to north by Friday and Saturday, sending high temperatures back into the 80s with lows back into the 60s by the weekend. Rain chances won’t return to the forecast until early next week and the tropics stay quiet over the next several days as well.

What We're Tracking
What We're Tracking(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

First Alert
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool breezy afternoon with even colder temperatures on the way tonight
A chilly forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for some chilly weather this week!
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ending this afternoon; breezy and cooler tonight