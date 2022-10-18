FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest air of the season tonight with a light freeze possible north

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather has certainly cooled off today as morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s have only slowly warmed into the 60s this afternoon. Overall dry conditions combined with low relative humidity and gusty northerly winds continue to make for dangerous fire weather conditions, so make sure to heed the advice to avoid outdoor burning as burn bans remain in effect for most of SW Louisiana until further notice.

Burn bans remain in effect (KPLC)

Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, with breezy north winds continuing between 10 and 15 mph through the evening. Lows overnight will dip into the upper 30s along the I-10 corridor and into the lower to middle 30s in our northern parishes. Areas along and north of US-190 could see a brief period of freezing temperatures. Make sure to protect plants or better yet bring inside your potted plants that would be susceptible to freezing temperatures for the next couple of nights. Pets should also have a warm place to stay tonight, so consider bringing them indoors as well. It will not be below freezing long enough to freeze water pipes, so you don’t have to worry about that!

Freeze warning (KPLC)

This stretch of cold weather will be relatively short-lived as the jet stream lifts back to north by Friday and Saturday, sending high temperatures back into the 80s with lows back into the 60s by the weekend. Rain chances won’t return to the forecast until early next week and the tropics stay quiet over the next several days as well.

What We're Tracking (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.