FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest air of the season tonight with a light freeze possible north

Cold weather preps tonight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highs earlier today only reached the lower 60s due to some lingering clouds and a brisk northerly wind, continuing to send colder air southward into the state. Overall dry conditions combined with low relative humidity and gusty northerly winds continue to make for dangerous fire weather conditions, so make sure to heed the advice to avoid outdoor burning as burn bans remain in effect for most of SW Louisiana until further notice.

Forecast lows tonight (KPLC)

Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, with breezy north winds continuing between 10 and 15 mph through the evening. Lows overnight will dip into the upper 30s along the I-10 corridor and into the lower to middle 30s in our northern parishes. Areas along and north of US-190 could see a brief period of freezing temperatures. Make sure to protect plants or better yet bring inside your potted plants that would be susceptible to freezing temperatures for the next couple of nights. Pets should also have a warm place to stay tonight, so consider bringing them indoors as well. It will not be below freezing long enough to freeze water pipes, so you don’t have to worry about that!

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

This stretch of cold weather will be relatively short-lived as the jet stream lifts back to north by Friday and Saturday, sending high temperatures back into the 80s with lows back into the 60s by the weekend. Rain chances won’t return to the forecast until early next week and the tropics stay quiet over the next several days as well.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

