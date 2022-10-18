BBB: Keep cybercriminals away from you and your business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cybercriminals are getting smarter which means there are more threats to the economy than ever before.

Since it’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we’re breaking down steps to keep in mind to best protect you and your business.

Carmen Million, President and CEO of South Central Louisiana of the Better Business Bureau, said cybersecurity starts with understanding and managing your cybersecurity risks.

There’s a 5-Step Approach to Better Business Cybersecurity based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework.

Step 1: Identify Take inventory of key technologies you use and know what information you need to rebuild your infrastructure from scratch. Inventory the key data you use and store and keep track of likely threats.

Step 2: Protect Assess what protective measures you need to have in place to be as prepared as possible for a cyber incident. Put protective policies in place for technologies, data and users, and ensure that your contracts with cloud and other technology service providers include the same protections.

Step 3: Detect Put measures in place to alert you of current or imminent threats to system integrity, or loss or compromise of data. Train your users to identify and speedily report incidents.

Step 4: Respond Make and practice an Incidence Response Plan to contain an attack or incident and maintain business operations in the short term.

Step 5: Recover Know what to do to return to normal business operations after an incident. Protect sensitive data and your business reputation over the long term.

The 5-step approach follows guidance from the “Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity” Version 1.0, National Institute of Standards and Technology, February 12, 2014.

For additional resources see: https://stopthinkconnect.org/ and https://www.us-cert.gov/ccubedvp

For more information on NCSA, please visit staysafeonline.org

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.