50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Annual “Give Back to the Community” dinner feeds first responders

Annual “Give Back to the Community” dinner feeds first responders
Annual “Give Back to the Community” dinner feeds first responders(Landmark of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Landmark of Lake Charles alongside volunteers from the American Legion hosted their annual “Give Back to the Community” dinner for first responders.

Over 300 meals were prepared for the Lake Charles Police Department, Marshall’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and local firefighters at Landmark of Lake Charles on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

FOX 29 Morning Show - Oct. 13, 2022 - 8:30 a.m. "Keeping up with the Bonezes"
FOX 29 Morning Show - Oct. 13, 2022 - 8:30 a.m. "Keeping up with the Bonezes"
FOX 29 Morning Show - Oct. 13, 2022 - 7 a.m. "Keeping up with the Bonezes"
FOX 29 Morning Show - Oct. 13, 2022 - 7:30 a.m. "Keeping up with the Bonezes"
FOX 29 Morning Show - Oct. 13, 2022 - 7 a.m. "Keeping up with the Bonezes"
FOX 29 Morning Show - Oct. 13, 2022 - 7 a.m. "Keeping up with the Bonezes"
Forecast lows tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: cool this morning, with even chillier air arriving Wednesday
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 17, 2022