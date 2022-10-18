Annual “Give Back to the Community” dinner feeds first responders

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Landmark of Lake Charles alongside volunteers from the American Legion hosted their annual “Give Back to the Community” dinner for first responders.

Over 300 meals were prepared for the Lake Charles Police Department, Marshall’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and local firefighters at Landmark of Lake Charles on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

