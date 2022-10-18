50/50 Thursdays
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

