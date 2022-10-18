50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

AMBER Alert issued for 5 missing boys last seen in Cypress area, LA plates on vehicle

They also said the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.
They also said the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning.

Houston authorities believe the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.

The five children include:

  • Nicholas Menina, 7 (boy)
  • Zayden Menina, 10 (boy)
  • Jovion Menina, 12 (boy)
  • Javier Menina, 12 (boy)
  • Jarod Menina, 14 (boy)

Authorities believe the boys were last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Marina Alto Lane, near the intersection of West Road and Fry Road. They believe the children are also with their brother, Jamerian Robinson, 18, and his mother and stepfather.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Dispatch Office at 281-463-6666.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Afternoon Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest air of the season tonight with a light freeze possible north
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Today is the last day to register to vote in Nov. 8 election
Reminder: Today is the last day to register to vote in Nov. 8 election