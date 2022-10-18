2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and is searching for two more teen suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lake Charles and Sulphur.

Javante L. Bryant, 18, of Lake Charles, is held the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and a 17-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Deputies are still searching for Quelon F. Watt, 18, of Sulphur, and another 17-year-old suspect.

The suspects stole an SUV, which they used to commit a vehicle theft and vehicle burglaries in multiple neighborhoods, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

On Oct. 4, deputies found an abandoned vehicle, which had been reported stolen to the Lake Charles Police Department the same night, while investigating multiple complaints of vehicle burglaries and an SUV theft off Nelson Road, Vincent said.

Deputies then found the stolen SUV at an apartment complex off Ace Street in Lake Charles, Vincent said. A 17-year-old suspect was identified using security footage, and deputies issued a warrant for his arrest.

The teens kept a key fob to the SUV, and they stole it again on Oct. 10, Vincent said. They allegedly used the SUV to commit several vehicle burglaries and another vehicle theft near W. McNeese Street in Lake Charles and S. Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.

LCPD located and arrested the 17-year-old suspect while investigating vehicle burglaries the same night, Vincent said. They also arrested Javante Bryant, who had unrelated warrants through LCPD and CPSO, and detectives later determined that he was involved in the vehicle burglaries and thefts on Oct. 4 and 10.

LCPD also recovered the key fob to the stolen SUV, Vincent said.

Detectives later identified Quelon Watt and the other juvenile as suspects, and issued warrants for their arrests on Oct. 14.

Bryant and the juvenile who was booked face the following:

12 counts of simple burglary

Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000

Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 to $25,000

Two counts of theft of a firearm

Theft of a motor vehicle less than $1,000.

Bryant’s bond is set at $510,000.

Detectives have not located Watt and the other juvenile. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPSO or Crime Stoppers.

Watt and the other juvenile face the following:

9 counts of simple burglary

Theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000

Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 to $25,000

Two counts of theft of a firearm

Theft of a motor vehicle less than $1,000.

Watt’s bond will be set at $405,000.

The juveniles also face two counts of juvenile possession of a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.