Vernon Sheriff’s Office searching for catalytic converter theft suspect

Deputies believe the suspect may have left behind a baseball cap during the theft.
By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect in a catalytic converter theft.

The sheriff’s office says it was called out to a report of a catalytic converter theft in Rospine on Thursday, Oct. 13.

During their investigation, deputies say they located a baseball cap underneath the vehicle that was missing the converter which detectives believe was left behind by the suspect.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information relating to the theft to contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

