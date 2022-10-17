SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022.

Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Elizabeth White, 36, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

Morgan Christine Babineaux, 26, Orange, TX: Domestic abuse.

Keith Michael Diprima, 45, Matthews, NC: Contractor fraud under $5,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Stacey Allen Ryan, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of stolen firearms; obstruction of justice.

Jimmy Lee Bellard, 62, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

