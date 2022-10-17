50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur library to host author Jason P. Reed

Sulphur Regional Library
By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A local author from Eunice will be sharing selections from his published and unpublished work following a Q&A session at the Sulphur Regional Library this week.

Reed’s first two books, “Tattoos and Tans” and “All Saint’s Day of the Dead” are both set in modern-day Acadiana.

“The stories and characters are a bit mischievous, surprisingly emotional, and as colorful as the people of our region. His book company, New Bayou Books, was founded in 2020 to bring a fresh brand of contemporary Louisiana literature to the shelves,” according to Public Information Officer Christy Comeaux.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Sulphur Regional Library at 1160 Cypress St.

The event will have refreshments and is also free and open to all ages.

To learn more about Jason’s books, you can visit: https://newbayoubooks.com/

For more information on this event and other programs at the Sulphur Regional Library you can call (337) 721-7138.

