50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

State police identify man shot by LCPD on 7th St.

The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people were deceased at a home on Seventh...
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people were deceased at a home on Seventh Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an incident Thursday morning.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - State police have released the name of the man who Lake Charles police shot and later found dead inside a Seventh Street home Thursday.

The man was identified as Christopher L. Ardoin, 31.

The residents of the home, who were also found dead, were identified as Sandra Ardoin, 60, and Lee Ardoin, 62.

Louisiana State Police and the Lake Charles Police Department could not comment on Ardoin’s relationship to the couple because their deaths are part of a separate investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Starks woman accused of starting wildfire
Starks woman accused of starting wildfire
Living History Cemetery Tour returns November
Living History Cemetery Tour returns in November
Lake Charles police are investigating a body found on First Avenue Sunday morning.
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Sulphur Regional Library
Sulphur library to host author Jason P. Reed