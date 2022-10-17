State police identify man shot by LCPD on 7th St.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - State police have released the name of the man who Lake Charles police shot and later found dead inside a Seventh Street home Thursday.

The man was identified as Christopher L. Ardoin, 31.

The residents of the home, who were also found dead, were identified as Sandra Ardoin, 60, and Lee Ardoin, 62.

Louisiana State Police and the Lake Charles Police Department could not comment on Ardoin’s relationship to the couple because their deaths are part of a separate investigation.

