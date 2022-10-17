50/50 Thursdays
Stars and Stripes Classic Car Show returns to Sulphur(City of Sulphur)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur will be holding its 12th annual Stars and Stripes in the Park Classic Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Heritage Square at 1211 Ruth St. in Sulphur.

The free event will feature food, booths, and live music along with a display of new and classic cars, trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, low riders, and 4x4′s.

There will be no skateboards, bikes, or pets allowed at the event, though there is an exception for service animals.

