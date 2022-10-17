Starks woman accused of starting wildfire

Starks, LA (KPLC) - A Starks woman has been arrested after being accused of setting several fires along Jim Drake Rd., according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

Tabitha Verdine, 39, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, after investigators with the LDAF determined that she had set several fires along the roadway which had spread into the woods, resulting in a seven-acre wildfire.

The wildfire was responsible for damaging private property and was eventually contained by the LDAF and the Starks Fire Department.

Verdine was located by LDAF agents at the Calcasieu Parish Detention Center where when was already being held on unrelated charges. As a result of the investigation, Verdine has additionally been booked for simple arson with a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.