50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Starks woman accused of starting wildfire

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starks, LA (KPLC) - A Starks woman has been arrested after being accused of setting several fires along Jim Drake Rd., according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

Tabitha Verdine, 39, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, after investigators with the LDAF determined that she had set several fires along the roadway which had spread into the woods, resulting in a seven-acre wildfire.

The wildfire was responsible for damaging private property and was eventually contained by the LDAF and the Starks Fire Department.

Verdine was located by LDAF agents at the Calcasieu Parish Detention Center where when was already being held on unrelated charges. As a result of the investigation, Verdine has additionally been booked for simple arson with a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Driver fled the scene headed south on Common Street
CPSO: Searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
Boil advisory issued for Hathaway area and parts of Jennings
The stigma around seeking mental health services remains an issue especially when it comes to...
Out of The Darkness annual suicide walk
Out of The Darkness annual suicide walk
Annual Suicide Walk