Out of The Darkness annual suicide walk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The stigma around seeking mental health services remains an issue especially when it comes to suicide.

The Out of the Darkness Louisiana chapter is looking to erase that stigma with their annual walk.

Hundreds came out to show their support in the fight against suicide.

“So many people are suffering in silence and the many people who struggle with suicidal thoughts behavior also don’t tell anyone they struggle in silence so these walks area visual representation of the support that’s out there for anyone,” Kevin Yaudes, Out of The Darkness Louisiana co-chair said.

Many people walked to remember their loved one who lost their life to suicide.

The stigma around mental health is something Tanya Mcgee, executive director of Calcasieu Human Services hopes to change.

“We have to create a safe space for people to be open to talk about their mental health, to talk about depression, to talk about anxiety because if we don’t allow them a safe space to do that then what’s gonna result in it is things like an increase in suicide rates,” Mcgee said.

In addition to the walk, there were various activities for kids as well as a remembrance wall with the pictures and names of suicide victims.

According to Out of The Darkness, for every person that dies by suicide an estimated 25 people attempt it.

“We have seen such an increase in mental health issues and concerns with our population after COVID and the isolation that surrounded COVID and our hurricanes, a lot of trauma,” Mcgee said.

The money raised from the walk will be put towards suicide prevention education.

If you or anyone you know may be having having suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 to reach the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

