50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor announces Steven Goudeau Day to honor Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry

Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.
Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.(Steven Goudeau)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world.

Caption

In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a proclamation from the mayor declaring Oct. 16 as Steven Goudeau Day.

Goudeau joined the KSLA morning crew on Monday to talk about his successes.

Watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

PHOTOS AND EVENTS: Halloween in SWLA
October 20th at the Lake Charles Civic Center
Women’s Fall Conference 2022
Gwinnett County Public Schools show off their new menu items for the new school year
School lunch menus
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version