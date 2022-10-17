Living History Cemetery Tour returns in November

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This fall, locals can take guided walking tours through Lake Charles’s history and visit historic spots.

The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is bringing back the Living History Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Guests will be guided throughout each cemetery as they listen to stories of the historic figures’ lives and their impacts on today’s Lake Charles.

“Larger-than-life figures such as trailblazer Judge Norma Holloway Johnson, Lake Charles Little Theatre founder Rosa Hart, murderess Toni Jo Henry, and groundbreaking surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey and others, will tell their life stories from their own perspectives,” according to Community Development Coordinator Jordan Gribble.

Featured cemeteries will include Bilbo Cemetery, located on Lakeshore Drive, Sallier Cemetery on Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive, Combre Memorial Park on Opelousas Street and Orange Grove located on Broad Street.

Guests will have the freedom to drive from cemetery to cemetery at their own pace. Tickets are $20 for adults, and free for children 12 and under (must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult), and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/367817300447 now.

For more information, please email jordang@artscouncilswla.org or call the Arts Council of SWLA at (337) 439-2787.

