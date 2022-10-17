50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Living History Cemetery Tour returns in November

Living History Cemetery Tour returns November
Living History Cemetery Tour returns November(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This fall, locals can take guided walking tours through Lake Charles’s history and visit historic spots.

The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is bringing back the Living History Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Guests will be guided throughout each cemetery as they listen to stories of the historic figures’ lives and their impacts on today’s Lake Charles.

“Larger-than-life figures such as trailblazer Judge Norma Holloway Johnson, Lake Charles Little Theatre founder Rosa Hart, murderess Toni Jo Henry, and groundbreaking surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey and others, will tell their life stories from their own perspectives,” according to Community Development Coordinator Jordan Gribble.

Featured cemeteries will include Bilbo Cemetery, located on Lakeshore Drive, Sallier Cemetery on Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive, Combre Memorial Park on Opelousas Street and Orange Grove located on Broad Street.

Guests will have the freedom to drive from cemetery to cemetery at their own pace. Tickets are $20 for adults, and free for children 12 and under (must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult), and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/367817300447 now.

For more information, please email jordang@artscouncilswla.org or call the Arts Council of SWLA at (337) 439-2787.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Starks woman accused of starting wildfire
Starks woman accused of starting wildfire
Lake Charles police are investigating a body found on First Avenue Sunday morning.
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Sulphur Regional Library
Sulphur library to host author Jason P. Reed
Afternoon Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light showers ending this afternoon; much cooler tonight