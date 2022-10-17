50/50 Thursdays
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31.
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) – You won’t be able to catch the “Peanuts” gang on broadcast television this holiday season. Instead, you’ll only be able to stream the Charlie Brown holiday classics this year.

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the franchise in 2020 and will be the only outlet airing the iconic specials.

The streaming platform partnered with PBS in the past but has retained exclusive rights for 2022.

Apple TV+ said it will provide special free windows for everyone to watch the holiday programs, even without a subscription.

  • “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available for free Oct. 28 – Oct. 31.
  • Anyone can stream “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” Nov. 23 – Nov. 27.
  • “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to all Dec. 22 – Dec. 25.

These specials are available now to subscribers every day.

New this year, “I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” will be added to the platform starting Dec. 2.

