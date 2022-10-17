Heater safety tips for cooler weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fall is here and cold fronts are beginning to make their way to Southwest Louisiana. With temperatures now dropping, it might be time to turn up the heat.

But cranking up your heater for the first time in months comes with safety concerns if they’re not properly inspected first.

People trying to heat their homes is the second leading cause of residential fires and is the third leading cause of fatal house fires, according to the national fire protection agency.

But preventing one of these fires can be as simple as following a few safety tips when it comes to your home heating equipment.

When using electrical heaters, make sure to inspect the cord before plugging it in.

Never plug a heater into extension cords.

Make sure that smaller heaters are not blocking any exits or walkways.

When searching for a heater, make sure to purchase one with an automatic shut-off feature.

When lighting a fire, avoid using flammable fluids like those used in a grill.

Use only seasoned dry wood when burning in wood stoves.

Remove any vacuum lint and dust that may be around the furnace before lighting it.

Make sure air is flowing into the furnace.

Make sure your smoke alarms are operational.

