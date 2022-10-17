50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Heater safety tips for cooler weather

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fall is here and cold fronts are beginning to make their way to Southwest Louisiana. With temperatures now dropping, it might be time to turn up the heat.

But cranking up your heater for the first time in months comes with safety concerns if they’re not properly inspected first.

People trying to heat their homes is the second leading cause of residential fires and is the third leading cause of fatal house fires, according to the national fire protection agency.

But preventing one of these fires can be as simple as following a few safety tips when it comes to your home heating equipment.

  • When using electrical heaters, make sure to inspect the cord before plugging it in.
  • Never plug a heater into extension cords.
  • Make sure that smaller heaters are not blocking any exits or walkways.
  • When searching for a heater, make sure to purchase one with an automatic shut-off feature.
  • When lighting a fire, avoid using flammable fluids like those used in a grill.
  • Use only seasoned dry wood when burning in wood stoves.
  • Remove any vacuum lint and dust that may be around the furnace before lighting it.
  • Make sure air is flowing into the furnace.
  • Make sure your smoke alarms are operational.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Heater safety tips for cooler weather
Heater safety tips for cooler weather
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Our cold front arrives Monday, bringing a few showers and storms as well as much cooler air...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few scattered showers and storms Monday, followed by the coldest air of the season yet