As Halloween approaches, expert offers tips on cutting costs

The start of holiday season is the time to set expectations for the rest of the year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Halloween celebration costs can quickly add up but there are ways to save on expenses.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union offered several ways for you to save money on tricks and treats:

Set expectations with your family: Make plans and a budget so everyone is on the same page.

Be resourceful when pulling together a costume: Reuse old costumes or even host a costume exchange.

Reuse or repurpose: Use old pillowcases for trick-or-treating bags.

Don’t feel pressure to spend more than you budgeted: Most kids will have a ball if they just get to run around the neighborhood.

Halloween is a great time to set you on the right path for the rest of the year and the rest of the upcoming holidays.

