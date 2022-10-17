Funeral and visitation announced for former Westlake mayor Dan Cupit

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Former Westlake Mayor Dan Cupit will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Cupit passed away last Thursday at the age of 82. His time in office ranged from four terms as Westlake City Councilman to serving as mayor from 2007 until 2014. The former mayor also had a long and distinguished career in the military beginning in 1967 and ending with his retirement in 1992.

In addition to his military and civil service, Cupit also served as a teacher, administrator, counselor, and coach for 30 years before his retirement in 1997. During his time in education, he held positions at Westlake High, LaGrange High, S.P. Arnett Middle, Western Heights Elementary, Westwood Elementary, and even served as the assistant basketball coach at McNeese State University.

Visitation is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Hixon Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

His funeral is scheduled for 3 p.m. that afternoon and will be buried with military honors.

