50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Funeral and visitation announced for former Westlake mayor Dan Cupit

Dan Cupit
Dan Cupit(Dignity Memorial)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Former Westlake Mayor Dan Cupit will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Cupit passed away last Thursday at the age of 82. His time in office ranged from four terms as Westlake City Councilman to serving as mayor from 2007 until 2014. The former mayor also had a long and distinguished career in the military beginning in 1967 and ending with his retirement in 1992.

In addition to his military and civil service, Cupit also served as a teacher, administrator, counselor, and coach for 30 years before his retirement in 1997. During his time in education, he held positions at Westlake High, LaGrange High, S.P. Arnett Middle, Western Heights Elementary, Westwood Elementary, and even served as the assistant basketball coach at McNeese State University.

Visitation is set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Hixon Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

His funeral is scheduled for 3 p.m. that afternoon and will be buried with military honors.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Heater safety tips for cooler weather
Heater safety tips for cooler weather
Heater safety tips for cooler weather
Heater safety tips for cooler weather
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients
Health Headlines: ‘Whole blood’ helping trauma patients