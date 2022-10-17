50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning cool overnight, with even chillier air arriving Wednesday

Coldest mornings will be Wednesday and Thursday with some 30s possible for SW Louisiana!
Forecast lows tonight
Forecast lows tonight(KPLC)
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Cold shot of air this week
Cold shot of air this week(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An early blast of winter will arrive later this week, following the passage of a cold front that brought some rain to SW Louisiana earlier this morning. What is left of the clouds this evening will begin to clear out overnight as winds out of the north usher in much cooler air by sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday morning lows
Tuesday morning lows(KPLC)

Expect low temperatures overnight down into the upper 40s to near 50 early Tuesday morning. Clouds will gradually clear out through the day tomorrow, bringing back the sunshine with highs by afternoon in the middle 60s.

Coldest mornings Wednesday and Thursday
Coldest mornings Wednesday and Thursday(KPLC)

The real winter blast arrives Wednesday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s! Highs by afternoon warm into the 60s. This blast of cold air will last into Wednesday night and Thursday morning as well before milder air quickly returns by Friday and Saturday. Highs by this weekend will be back into the 80s!

More rain is in the forecast by the early to middle part of next week ahead of another front. The tropics stay quiet with no new tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic basin expected over at least the next five days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Afternoon Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light showers ending this afternoon; much cooler tonight
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers ending this afternoon; breezy and cooler tonight
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
Our cold front arrives Monday bringing some scattered showers and much cooler weather behind it
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast