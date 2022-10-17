FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light showers ending this afternoon; much cooler tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An early blast of winter will arrive later this week, following the passage of a cold front that brought some rain to SW Louisiana earlier this morning. Those showers will continue tapering off with clouds lingering through the remainder of the afternoon.

A brisk northerly wind will continue into tonight, helping to eventually pull temperatures on down into the upper 40s to near 50 early Tuesday morning. Clouds will gradually clear out through the day tomorrow, bringing back the sunshine with highs by afternoon in the middle 60s.

The real winter blast arrives Wednesday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s! Highs by afternoon warm into the 60s. This blast of cold air will last into Wednesday night and Thursday morning as well before milder air quickly returns by Friday and Saturday. Highs by this weekend will be back into the 80s!

More rain is in the forecast by early next week. The tropics stay quiet with no new tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic basin expected over at least the next five days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.