Construction to begin on canopy at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Artist rendering of completed LCH canopy
Artist rendering of completed LCH canopy(Lake Charles Regional Airport)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport is advising visitors that parking may take a little longer as the airport begins construction on the new departure and arrival canopies.

Access to the terminal and parking lot will remain open, however, certain travel lanes may be blocked at times by construction equipment.

Construction is scheduled to begin this week.

