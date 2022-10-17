50/50 Thursdays
Court docs: Child killed in accidental August shooting at Boy Scouts camp was shot by AK-47

By Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KMGB/Gray News) - The gun that killed an 11-year-old boy scout at a camp on a Hawaii Island in August was an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, according to court documents.

Officials said Manuel Carvalho died from a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia on Aug. 28. Police had ruled the shooting death as accidental.

The court documents were filed by the boy’s family, according to KHNL/KGMB.

During the investigation into the boy’s death, police determined the unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm that belonged to his father.

As the child put the gun back down, it reportedly discharged and fatally shot him. An autopsy concluded the victim died from the single gunshot wound.

In September, detectives said they initiated 23 firearm-related offenses, including criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

Police said the offenses were against three men who were at the scene of the incident, and have been identified as the registered owners of multiple firearms.

In total, authorities said 18 firearms and various ammunition was recovered.

The boy’s family is also seeking information from the police department, including the autopsy, police body camera video, dispatch transmissions and more.

The police department is arguing against releasing that information, citing privacy concerns and hampering the investigation.

A hearing on the records request is set for Wednesday.

