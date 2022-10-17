Authorities searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a hit-and-run at a nightclub Common Street in Lake Charles.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the incident, which was recorded on surveillance video happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Detectives say a driver in a pickup truck backed into a parking spot and hit a parked car. The driver fled the parking lot, ran a stop sign, and headed south on Common Street. The truck is described as blue or navy in color.

The Sheriff’s Office has been attempting to locate the suspect’s vehicle but so far has been unsuccessful.

Deputies are asking anyone who can identify the truck seen in the video, or anyone with information related to the case to contact authorities at (337) 491-3605.

