SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 15, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 15, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 15, 2022.

David Ray Nonette, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Damian Martin Chavez, 36, Groves, TX: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Treylen Jarez Harris, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Phillip Aaron Bernard, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Alexander Paul Reed, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband defined; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Jamie Deann Chandler, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a business; criminal trespass; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Peyton Phillip Porche, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

James Alex Gossett, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Ralph Lynn Lebleu, 57, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; criminal trespass; attempted theft less than $1,000; contempt of court.

