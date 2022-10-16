50/50 Thursdays
‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign holds bowling tournament

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Men and women wore pink attire today in hopes to strike out breast cancer at the “Real Men Wear Pink” bowling tournament at Petro Bowl in Lake Charles.

The “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign is a group sponsoring events to raise funds for breast cancer research.

“I just want to appreciate, we do appreciate all the people who came out today and we’ll raise with this about 10,000 dollars from this event to help breast cancer research,” ambassador Andrew Sona said.

“Real Men Wear Pink” events will continue throughout the month of October.

