50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Cowboys fall to Texas A&M Commerce at Home

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Week 7 did not go according to plan tonight for the McNeese State University Cowboys. Fresh off a bye week, the Cowboys were hoping to get a conference win at home tonight.

Lions trying to score, driving for the end zone, Eric Rodriguez connects with Andrew Armstrong, and he takes off the extra point is good, making the score 7-0 Lions.

The Cowboys looking for the end zone on their next possession, and Knox Kadum gets the short pass to Josh Matthews for six. The two-point conversion was good, and it gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game, bringing the score to 8-7 Cowboys. Later in the second quarter, and the Cowboys were on the move again. Kadum would hand the ball off to Deonta McMahon for the scoot and score as McNeese would close the gap towards the end of the first half, making it 15-7 Cowboys.

The Lions had a two-point lead at half time with a score of 17-15. They’d hold the Cowboys scoreless in the second half, finishing this conference game with a win, 40-15. The Cowboys fall to 1-5 on the season. They will travel to Thibodaux to play conference rival Nicholls next Saturday.

We’ll have comments from Coach Gary Goff’s post-game press conference tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Daniels scores 6 total TDs to lead LSU to huge road win over Florida
astros v mariners game 3
Astros win ALDS series in stunning 18 inning game
astros v mariners game 3
astros vs mariners game 3
2022 SWLA Football Standings
2022 SWLA Football Standings