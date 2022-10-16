McNeese Cowboys fall to Texas A&M Commerce at Home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Week 7 did not go according to plan tonight for the McNeese State University Cowboys. Fresh off a bye week, the Cowboys were hoping to get a conference win at home tonight.

Lions trying to score, driving for the end zone, Eric Rodriguez connects with Andrew Armstrong, and he takes off the extra point is good, making the score 7-0 Lions.

The Cowboys looking for the end zone on their next possession, and Knox Kadum gets the short pass to Josh Matthews for six. The two-point conversion was good, and it gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game, bringing the score to 8-7 Cowboys. Later in the second quarter, and the Cowboys were on the move again. Kadum would hand the ball off to Deonta McMahon for the scoot and score as McNeese would close the gap towards the end of the first half, making it 15-7 Cowboys.

The Lions had a two-point lead at half time with a score of 17-15. They’d hold the Cowboys scoreless in the second half, finishing this conference game with a win, 40-15. The Cowboys fall to 1-5 on the season. They will travel to Thibodaux to play conference rival Nicholls next Saturday.

We’ll have comments from Coach Gary Goff’s post-game press conference tomorrow at 5 p.m.

