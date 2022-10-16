50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few scattered showers and storms Monday is followed by the coldest air of the season yet

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our work week on Monday, we will have the cold front we’ve been talking about arrive in our area.  Monday starts with overcast skies, scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm embedded within the showers. It won’t be a complete washout, with rain remaining scattered and exiting by late-afternoon.  And thanks to the cloudiness, high temperatures will only rise to around 80 degrees.  The front arrives by late afternoon, and pushes much cooler air in behind it.  Though there will still be cloud cover Monday night, the push of cold and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 50′s along the I-10 corridor, and lower 50′s further north.  The next couple days after that will feature the coldest air of the season yet.  Thanks to a strong pressure gradient in place for Tuesday, cold air will continue to rush in from the north and we likely will not get out of the 60′s for highs!  Lows Tuesday night will end up all the way into the low-to-mid 40′s along the I-10 corridor, with perhaps some upper 30′s for areas further north.  Wednesday looks to feature more of the same, meaning get those jackets out!

Our cold front arrives Monday, bringing a few showers and storms as well as much cooler air...
Our cold front arrives Monday, bringing a few showers and storms as well as much cooler air behind it(KPLC)

By Thursday, high pressure will begin to slide south of our area and into the Gulf.  What this means is our winds begin to shift to the south, and a warming trend will begin.  With that said, it will take a day or so to fully remove the dense, cooler air from the area.  Highs Thursday will top out in the mid 70′s, and highs Friday should reach the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees.  We’re still expecting dry weather to persist throughout the week.  Our temperatures will be back around 80 degrees by next weekend, thanks to persistent southerly winds. Meanwhile the Atlantic remains quiet and no development is expected within the next five days.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

A cold front arrives Monday afternoon, bringing scattered showers and storms as well as much...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front Monday brings true fall weather to the area
A warm Sunday is ahead before our cold front arrives Monday with some much cooler weather...
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
A warm Sunday is on tap before a cold front arrives Monday to knock off our temperatures
KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
We have a warm and quiet weekend ahead before a cold front arrives Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm weekend is ahead before a cold front brings much cooler air next week