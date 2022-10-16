FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few scattered showers and storms Monday is followed by the coldest air of the season yet

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our work week on Monday, we will have the cold front we’ve been talking about arrive in our area. Monday starts with overcast skies, scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm embedded within the showers. It won’t be a complete washout, with rain remaining scattered and exiting by late-afternoon. And thanks to the cloudiness, high temperatures will only rise to around 80 degrees. The front arrives by late afternoon, and pushes much cooler air in behind it. Though there will still be cloud cover Monday night, the push of cold and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 50′s along the I-10 corridor, and lower 50′s further north. The next couple days after that will feature the coldest air of the season yet. Thanks to a strong pressure gradient in place for Tuesday, cold air will continue to rush in from the north and we likely will not get out of the 60′s for highs! Lows Tuesday night will end up all the way into the low-to-mid 40′s along the I-10 corridor, with perhaps some upper 30′s for areas further north. Wednesday looks to feature more of the same, meaning get those jackets out!

Our cold front arrives Monday, bringing a few showers and storms as well as much cooler air behind it (KPLC)

By Thursday, high pressure will begin to slide south of our area and into the Gulf. What this means is our winds begin to shift to the south, and a warming trend will begin. With that said, it will take a day or so to fully remove the dense, cooler air from the area. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid 70′s, and highs Friday should reach the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. We’re still expecting dry weather to persist throughout the week. Our temperatures will be back around 80 degrees by next weekend, thanks to persistent southerly winds. Meanwhile the Atlantic remains quiet and no development is expected within the next five days.

- Max Lagano

