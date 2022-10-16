Cal-Cam Fair celebrates 100 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam Fair is celebrating 100 years over at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur.

The fair is still going on, with an invitational bullfight starting at 7:00 p.m., followed by the Casey Peveto Band.

The price of admission tonight is $15 per person.

The fair also hosted a children’s cooking contest this afternoon.

The event was a chance for kids around the area to cook their own meal, with the only meal requirement being it must contain rice and ground beef.

The kids also could win up to $50 and a carnival bracelet from the fair.

