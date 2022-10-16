50/50 Thursdays
Body found on 1st Avenue

Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.(KPLC)
By Jillian Corder and Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.

An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office is on scene.

No other details have been provided by detectives.

KPLC 7 News is on scene working to find out more.

