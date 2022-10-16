Astros win ALDS series in stunning 18 inning game

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Houston Astros came into game 3 of the ALDS up 2 games to 0 over Seattle as the mariners hosted their first playoff game Saturday since 2001. It was big day for pitching as both teams combined for 42 strike outs on the day.

That number broke the record for most strike outs in a postseason game, beating the 39 that came from the Guardians and Rays last week in their AL wild-card matchup. But if you thought that was the last record that would be broken then you’d be wrong. The game went 17 scoreless innings which was the most in an MLB post season game ever.

That trend looked like it was going to continue, that is until Jeremy Peña decided to seize the moment of a lifetime. Peña stepped up to the plate, took a slider from pitcher Penn Murfee, and cracked it deep to left-center field for a solo homerun.

After the game Peña gave his thoughts on that monumental homerun saying, “Man, that was a long game, but you still got to lock in, try to put together good at-bats, I was just trying to stay inside the baseball, drove it in the gap, I feel like in the playoffs you can’t try and do too much, especially the later the game goes.”

That would give Houston the only run they needed to close out the Mariners in the bottom of the 18th as they won 1-0 over Seattle. The hit was Peña’s only of the day but he made it count. Throughout the series Peña was pivotal in game’s 1 and 2 as he had singles to set up Yordan Alvarez for his two game altering homerun’s, but tonight was his night as he sent Seattle home packing with one swing of the bat.

The 3-0 series sweep sends the Astros to their 6th straight ALCS, where they await the winner of the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians series. Game 1 of the ALCS will happen this coming Wednesday with a time still yet to be announced.

