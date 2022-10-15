UPDATE: All Sasol employees are accounted for with no reported injuries associated with the fire at the plant

50/50 Thursdays
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Heavy smoke can be seen rising from the Sasol chemical plant in Westlake.

The fire is contained, and no injuries are reported, according to a press release by Sasol.

Westlake is currently under a shelter in place order, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Residents are advised to avoid the area of Houston River and Myrtle Springs Road, Westlake Police said.

Kim Cusimano, Senior Manager, Americas Corporate Affairs for Sasol released this statement:

Early this afternoon, Sasol had a fire at its Lake Charles Chemical Complex Ziegler alcohol unit. Our on-site emergency response team responded swiftly, and the fire is contained. Our primary concern is the safety of our employees and the community. All Sasol employees are accounted for with no reported injuries associated with the fire. There were no off-site impacts and no call to action for the nearby community. Sasol notified all appropriate local officials and regulators accordingly. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. The Ziegler alcohol facility manufactures specialty alcohols used in consumer care products as well as other applications.

