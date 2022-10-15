Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Three shooters -- including the slain 15-year-old boy -- traded nearly 20 gunshots outside a stadium where Bogalusa High School was playing its homecoming football game, police said Saturday (Oct. 16).

The Bogalusa Police Department said evidence gathered after the Friday night incident indicated the dead boy was involved in the shootout just outside the stadium, next to the field house. The gunfire brought an immediate and premature end to the game between Bogalusa and Jewel Sumner and sent teams and fans scrambling to escape.

The Washington Parish Coroner’s office told Fox 8 the victim’s identity would not be disclosed until Monday.

“Officers located approximately 18-20 fired rounds,” the Bogalusa Police Department said in a statement Saturday. “Initial assessments on the crime scene indicated that there were three people exchanging gunfire, and one of them was the victim.”

Police said they began administering first aid to the 15-year-old, who had been shot multiple times. They said the boy never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette was among those attending the game at her alma mater, and decried what she termed the “senseless violence” afflicting her city.

“I have had enough of senseless violence,” she said in a statement Saturday. “Our entire community is fed up with it. People ask me how we’re going to stop it, and my answer is we have to stop it together.

“Our police department is well-trained, well-equipped and well-staffed. But unless we have a police officer on every corner, preventing violence is the responsibility of our entire city. Police must have the cooperation of every single citizen in both preventing and solving crime. Faith community leaders must step up. Parents must do their jobs. Police alone cannot do this. I cannot do this alone.”

Bogalusa police said detectives are speaking with confidential informants and collecting evidence from nearby businesses’ surveillance cameras. But they said that as of Saturday morning, no witnesses had come forward to provide information on the fatal shooting.

“Somebody knows who is responsible for this horror,” Perrett said. “And it is your obligation to come forward.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact BPD detectives at (985) 732-3611 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

