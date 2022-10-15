SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022.

Albert East, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons with intent to harm from a motor vehicle.

Lamar Quinn Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Bicycle violation; resisting an officer by flight; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Eric Dehart, 43, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Christian Abby Nicole Harvey, 31, Starks: Criminal trespass; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Raye Lartique, 33, Welsh: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; forgery.

Matthew David Allen, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 43, Westlake: Contractors, misapplication of payments prohibited over $1,000; theft from $25,000 or more; residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000 (3 counts); residential contractor fraud $5,000 or more but less than $25,000 (5 counts); theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; issuing worthless checks $5,000 to $24,999; residential contractor fraud not more than $1,000.

Brittany Skye Marie Legros, 32, Roanoke: Contempt of court.

Gregory Basile, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Tevin Deshun Cook, 28, Raceland: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule II drug.

Brittany Nicole Fabacher, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction public passage; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Darien Anthony Bartie, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Xavier Nathaniel Lee, 20, Jackson, MS: Flight from an officer; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun; reckless operation; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; out of state detainer.

Jason Sams, 42, Lake Charles: Driving on right side of road; turning movements and required signals; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

