50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022.

Albert East, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons with intent to harm from a motor vehicle.

Lamar Quinn Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Bicycle violation; resisting an officer by flight; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Eric Dehart, 43, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Christian Abby Nicole Harvey, 31, Starks: Criminal trespass; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Raye Lartique, 33, Welsh: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; forgery.

Matthew David Allen, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 43, Westlake: Contractors, misapplication of payments prohibited over $1,000; theft from $25,000 or more; residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000 (3 counts); residential contractor fraud $5,000 or more but less than $25,000 (5 counts); theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; issuing worthless checks $5,000 to $24,999; residential contractor fraud not more than $1,000.

Brittany Skye Marie Legros, 32, Roanoke: Contempt of court.

Gregory Basile, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Tevin Deshun Cook, 28, Raceland: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule II drug.

Brittany Nicole Fabacher, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction public passage; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Darien Anthony Bartie, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Xavier Nathaniel Lee, 20, Jackson, MS: Flight from an officer; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun; reckless operation; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; out of state detainer.

Jason Sams, 42, Lake Charles: Driving on right side of road; turning movements and required signals; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

A cold front arrives Monday afternoon, bringing scattered showers and storms as well as much...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front Monday brings true fall weather to the area
Sasol is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Westlake, no injuries in Sasol chemical fire
UPDATE: All Sasol employees are accounted for with no reported injuries associated with the...
Westlake placed under shelter in place order due to heavy smoke at Sasol Chemical Plant
A warm weekend is in store before a cold front moves through Monday with much cooler weather...
Touchdown Live - KPLC First Alert Forecast