Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd.

It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What were they thinking?” And the seven- to ten-second video making rounds on social media is putting a lot of heat on four teens.

A homecoming assembly with games and students in costumes earlier in the week was breaking up, and suddenly three friends did what appears to be an impromptu reenactment of George Floyd’s murder.

One is heard on video saying, “I can’t breathe,” while another student pretends to arrest him.

A third puts a knee down, and a fourth student recorded the short video that’s been widely shared on social media. Students are allowed to have cell phones at school, but not use them during instructional hours.

Principal Joey Bartz said the video is unacceptable and inexcusable and does not reflect the values of the school or community.

“They’re paying a very, very heavy consequence, not just from us at the school with our policies, but also in the court of public opinion. For a lot of people, it’s hard to sit back and remember these are minors and they’re going to make mistakes and it’s just unfortunate that this is the way they had to, that they’re going to have learn one of life’s hardest lessons,” said Bartz.

Bartz said he looked at school security video to get a better idea what happened.

“You can clearly tell it wasn’t planned or scripted. They were just goofing around. They’re all really, really good friends. Not to excuse anything, it’s just not funny at all,” he said.

Bartz notes two of the four involved are minority students. While Bartz does not believe the teens were trying to make a mockery of the Floyd murder, he hopes all can learn from what happened.

“If you truly knew the kids, you would know that they are traditionally and inherently great kids. Like I said, two of them represent our minority index. But again, they made a mistake, they’re paying for that mistake. This is going to be huge for them. It hurts us but we also have to take a step back and look at who else we hurt by that video being posted,” said Bartz.

Bartz says the students involved are very sorry.

The principal doesn’t say how the students are being punished, but says much has been taken away from them.

