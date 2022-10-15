‘Just devastating’: Neighbors shocked after police shoot man, find couple dead on 7th St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were found dead inside a Lake Charles home, and neighbors remain shocked.

“It was just devasting, we just have to get ourselves together,” neighbor Vergie Savoy said.

Two people were found dead inside their 7th Street residence, 60-year-old Sandra and 62-year-old Lee Ardoin. The coroner’s office believes they died earlier this week, and their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Their bodies were discovered Thursday, after Lake Charles police were called about a naked man reportedly waving a gun.

State police say at least one Lake Charles officer fired at the man, striking him. He went back inside the home and was found dead, along with the Ardoins.

A friend of Lee’s, Ronald Banks, recalls the last time he saw him.

“I was with him Sunday night; he was asking me to help him put his lawn mower in the back of his truck. So I went that Monday morning, but he wouldn’t answer the door but, I had never knew what was going on. And I haven’t seen him since then. None of us have seen him since then and I was really hurt when I found out what had happened,” he said.

Vergie Savoy said friends of the couple thought something might have been wrong when they didn’t hear from him.

“He called him Wednesday evening and he said no one answered, he called him back again, he said normally when he would call Lee, Lee would call him back in 15 minutes. He found it kind of odd but what wanted to do, he said he thought about coming here, good thing he didn’t,” he said.

The neighborhood is still shaken as they await details from investigators.

The name of the man shot by police has not been released.

