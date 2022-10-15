FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front Monday brings true fall weather to the area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm temperatures will end the weekend here in southwest Louisiana. As high pressure continues to move off to the east, southerly winds will continue to push into the area. This will mean another warm Sunday with highs again in the mid-to-upper 80′s. The southerly winds will also help bring in some moisture from the gulf and introduce a bit of humidity as well. Despite the better moisture, we should stay dry Sunday with only a chance for a very isolated storm across the area. Otherwise, Sunday looks like yet another though warm day to get together with family or friends outside. Better chances for rain will have to wait until late Sunday night into Monday when the next cold front approaches. Even with the front, only a scattering of showers and storms is expected during the day on Monday.

A cold front arrives Monday afternoon, bringing scattered showers and storms as well as much cooler temperatures (KPLC)

The bigger impact the front will bring will be much cooler temperatures. For Monday, cloud cover and winds switching to the north will hold high temperatures around 80 degrees. By Tuesday, gusty north winds will come into play and push even drier and cooler weather into our area. High’s Tuesday will struggle to reach 70 degrees, and we may not even get out of the 60′s Wednesday. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night look to fall all the way into the 40′s. So we have some true fall weather on tap by the middle of the week! Now would be a great time to dig your cold weather clothes out of the closet, especially if you’ll be out at night next week.

- Max Lagano

