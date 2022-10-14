50/50 Thursdays
Touchdown Live Week 7 | Hamilton Christian Warriors at Merryville Panthers

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Merryville, LA (KPLC) -Thursday, the Merryville Panthers hosted the Hamilton Christian Warriors. Both teams have had a rough start to their season, the Warriors entered Thursday’s game at 0-6, and the Panthers at 2-4.

The Panthers got on the board first, with a short run by #8 Dakota Thompson, making the score 6-0 Panthers. Hamilton Christian looking to get points on the board, and they would thanks to Tanner Hoover’s pass to Javon Vital in the corner of the end zone, making the score 14-6 Panthers.

At half time, the Panthers had the lead with a score of 22-6 and they would keep it. Merryville would go on to win, with a final score of 38-26. This brings Merryville to 3-4 on the season while Hamilton Christian falls to 0-7.

