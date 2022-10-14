TDL WEEK 7: Scores and highlights

Click HERE for final scores.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s Game of the Week features a District 3-3A matchup between St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep.

Both St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep are undefeated in district. St. Louis is 5-1 overall, while Lake Charles College Prep is 3-3.

