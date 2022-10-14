50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL WEEK 7: Scores and highlights

KPLC Touchown Live
KPLC Touchown Live(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click HERE for final scores.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s Game of the Week features a District 3-3A matchup between St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep.

Click HERE for district standings.

Both St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep are undefeated in district. St. Louis is 5-1 overall, while Lake Charles College Prep is 3-3.

After tonight’s games, we’ll have scores and highlights HERE on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

THURS FOOTBALL
Touchdown Live Week 7 | Hamilton Christian Warriors at Merryville Panthers
The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers haven’t exactly gotten out to the start they...
TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - Lake Charles College Prep Preview
The St. Louis Catholic Saints are off to one of their best starts in recent memory as they are...
TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - St. Louis Preview
The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers haven’t exactly gotten out to the start they...
TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - Lake Charles College Prep Preview