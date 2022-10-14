TDL WEEK 7: Scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Click HERE for final scores.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s Game of the Week features a District 3-3A matchup between St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep.
Click HERE for district standings.
Both St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep are undefeated in district. St. Louis is 5-1 overall, while Lake Charles College Prep is 3-3.
After tonight’s games, we’ll have scores and highlights HERE on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.