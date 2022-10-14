SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022.
Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Erica Elise Keller, 31, Sulphur: Driving a roadway laned for traffic; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan Ellis Ravia, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors.
Brandon Scott Collins, 37, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.
Terry Richard, 47, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse (3 charges).
Anthony Shane Courville, 19, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft of a firearm.
Max Allen Desormeaux, 37, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer.
Lakelin Nicole Nall, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery (2 charges).
Taveon Evontae Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft of a firearm.
