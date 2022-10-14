SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022.

Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Erica Elise Keller, 31, Sulphur: Driving a roadway laned for traffic; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jonathan Ellis Ravia, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

Brandon Scott Collins, 37, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Terry Richard, 47, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse (3 charges).

Anthony Shane Courville, 19, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft of a firearm.

Max Allen Desormeaux, 37, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer.

Lakelin Nicole Nall, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery (2 charges).

Taveon Evontae Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.