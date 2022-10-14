50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022.

Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Erica Elise Keller, 31, Sulphur: Driving a roadway laned for traffic; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jonathan Ellis Ravia, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

Brandon Scott Collins, 37, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Terry Richard, 47, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse (3 charges).

Anthony Shane Courville, 19, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft of a firearm.

Max Allen Desormeaux, 37, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer.

Lakelin Nicole Nall, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery (2 charges).

Taveon Evontae Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Smart Living
Smart Living: The good side of gaming
Smart Living: The good side of gaming
Smart Living: The good side of gaming
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home