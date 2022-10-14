Students see science in action at Chem Expo

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Area Industry Alliance hosted its Chem Expo Thursday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The expo, held for over 20 years, is an opportunity for middle school students to see science in action and learn about possible opportunities for the future.

Organizers want to spark an interest in science and engineering for these students at an early age.

“So the middle schoolers will eventually get to high school, which will eventually get into the work force, so trying to get them into STEM now opens the door to let them know what can be done in the future. So how we get more engineers, how we get more chemists, how we get more people in science in the work force,” said volunteer Justin McFatter with Cheniere Energy.

Hundreds of industry volunteers, along with volunteers from McNeese, SOWELA and local high schools put on the event, which brings science to life using materials made at local industries.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.