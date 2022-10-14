50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff: Multiple homes broken into in East Beauregard Thursday

Burglary investigation.
Burglary investigation.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Multiple homes were broken into in the East Beauregard community Thursday, authorities said.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said they responded to “multiple daytime forced entry burglaries.”

Two men were seen inside one of the residences burglarizing the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The men left in an SUV, traveling south on La. 113.

Sheriff’s Office officials say it is possible residents may have come into contact with the men if the men went around knocking on doors to learn if anyone was home before deciding whether to burglarize them.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone in the East Beauregard area who thinks they may have come into contact with the men, or who has any information about the burglaries to contact law enforcement through any of the following:

  • Call the Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281
  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372
  • Submit a tip through at beauregardparishsheriff.org
  • Text 888777 anonymously. Write TIP BPSO followed by the tip information

