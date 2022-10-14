50/50 Thursdays
Rosepine High School says punitive action will be taken over video reenacting “very serious and heartbreaking event”

Rosepine High School
Rosepine High School(Rosepine High School)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Rosepine High School says it has been made aware of a video that was posted online by some of the school’s students reenacting what the school’s principal described as a, “very serious and heartbreaking event.”

Principal Joey Bartz says the video that was posted on Wednesday, Oct. 12 was not part of anything the school had planned during its homecoming activities and says the contents of the video are in no way acceptable.

The school says it is working with all the parties involved, including the parents and guardians of the students. It says after punitive actions are taken, they hope that the students will learn from this mistake and become better human beings.

Principal Bartz said in an online post, “Again, we are deeply sorry for the pain that this has caused and we know words are never enough, so we will vow to strive to become better through our future actions.”

The school has not detailed what was being reenacted in the video but KPLC is reaching out for more information.

