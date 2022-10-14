RECALL ALERT: Air fryer overheats, children’s toy detaches

ATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two items that could be in your home have been placed under recall this week: an air fryer and a children’s toy, sold exclusively on Amazon.com.

NEWAIR MAGIC CHEF DIGITAL AIR FRYER

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday, Oct. 13 the Magic Chef Air Fryer has been recalled

The CPSC reports the device can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The Magic Chef Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) are impacted by the recall. Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. The air fryers measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches.

If you have the item, you should immediately stop using it and provide a picture of the rating label to the firm to receive instructions to disable the air fryer and get a refund in the form of a newair.com credit. The credit amount will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. No receipt is needed to get the $50 credit. Consumers can also register to participate in the recall at https://www.newair.com/pages/recall-registration .

The product was sold online at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 to $138.

You can also call Newair toll-free at 833-715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The air fryers measure about 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

EARLY LEARNING CENTRE LITTLE SENSES LIGHTS & SOUNDS SHAPE SORTER TOYS

Other items under recall by the CPSC are the Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toys, due to a choking hazard.

The red cube can come apart or detach during use and release the small white ball inside the cube, posing a choking hazard to infants.

The toy, manufactured by Addo Play, and sold exclusively on Amazon.com has a white and gray base, holds six colored, shaped pieces with lights, and makes sounds and music. “Little Senses” is printed on the side of the base. The toy was marketed for children between ages 6 to 36 months of age.

The red cube can come apart or detach during use and release the small white ball inside the cube, posing a choking hazard to infants. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The toy was sold from October 2020 through August 2022 for about $25.

The item code for the sorter toy 82756 is located on the base of the main unit. The batch code on the product is located on the base of the main unit, and corresponds to date of manufacture.

The two batch codes relate to the production dates below:

Batch Code Production Date:

1420WB01 May 21, 2020

3280WB01 Nov 23, 2020

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children, stop using the recalled red cube, discard them, and contact Addo Play for a free replacement red cube. The shape sorter toy can be used without the red cube.

You can call Just Play toll-free at 888-974-9477 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email them at hello@addoplay.com , or visit https://www.addoplay.com/product-safety-notices/ or https://www.addoplay.com and click on “Product Safety Notices”” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

