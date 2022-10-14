Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. and the man died at a hospital at 4:10 a.m. on Sept. 24, authorities said.

Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard. (KPLC)

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said the victim, Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston, and another man, Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, left a casino together in Sumo’s car.

Through video surveillance and witness statements, detectives placed Mekuria in the area immediately following the crash, Fondel said. However, Mekuria fled, returning to Humble, he said.

Detectives and SWAT team members from both Lake Charles and Houston arrested Mekuria around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Westheimer Road.

Mekuria was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center on one count of second-degree murder. He will be extradited to Lake Charles to face charges. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $850,000.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Kevin Hoover or Sgt. Hope Sanders by calling (337) 491-1311.

