McNeese hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in Week 2 of conference play

The McNeese State University Cowboys host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Saturday.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.

After a tough loss to open conference play against Incarnate Word, the Cowboys look to build some momentum with a win against the Lions.

Texas A&M Commerce (3-2) is coming off a 31-28 win over the Southeaster Louisiana Lions.

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

SOUTHLAND STANDINGSOVERALLCONFERENCE
Northwestern State2-42-0
Texas A&M-Commerce3-21-0
Incarnate Word5-12-1
Southeast Louisiana3-31-1
HBU2-31-1
Nicholls State1-51-1
McNeese State1-40-1
Lamar0-60-3

