McNeese hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in Week 2 of conference play

The McNeese State University Cowboys host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Saturday.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.

After a tough loss to open conference play against Incarnate Word, the Cowboys look to build some momentum with a win against the Lions.

Texas A&M Commerce (3-2) is coming off a 31-28 win over the Southeaster Louisiana Lions.

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 92.9 The Lake

AUDIO: 929thelake.com

Stats: LINK

SOUTHLAND STANDINGS OVERALL CONFERENCE Northwestern State 2-4 2-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 3-2 1-0 Incarnate Word 5-1 2-1 Southeast Louisiana 3-3 1-1 HBU 2-3 1-1 Nicholls State 1-5 1-1 McNeese State 1-4 0-1 Lamar 0-6 0-3

