McNeese hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in Week 2 of conference play
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Saturday.
Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium.
After a tough loss to open conference play against Incarnate Word, the Cowboys look to build some momentum with a win against the Lions.
Texas A&M Commerce (3-2) is coming off a 31-28 win over the Southeaster Louisiana Lions.
HOW TO FOLLOW
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: 92.9 The Lake
AUDIO: 929thelake.com
Stats: LINK
|SOUTHLAND STANDINGS
|OVERALL
|CONFERENCE
|Northwestern State
|2-4
|2-0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|3-2
|1-0
|Incarnate Word
|5-1
|2-1
|Southeast Louisiana
|3-3
|1-1
|HBU
|2-3
|1-1
|Nicholls State
|1-5
|1-1
|McNeese State
|1-4
|0-1
|Lamar
|0-6
|0-3
