LSU vs Florida Preview

LSU travels to “The Swamp” for an SEC matchup against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU travels to “The Swamp” for an SEC matchup against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) are coming off a 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee in Tiger Stadium. The Gators, (4-2, 1-2 SEC) picked up their first conference win with a 24-17 victory over Missouri in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss to Tennessee and previewed the upcoming matchup at Florida.

Ty Davis-Price had a school-record 287 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 49-42 LSU win over Florida in 2021. It is LSU’s first time back in Gainesville since Cade York made a 57-yard field goal on a foggy December night to lift the Tigers to a 37-34 triumph.

The two teams have met every year since 1971, with Florida holding a slight 33-32-3 edge in the rivalry. However, LSU is 13-9 since 2000.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is 121-of-176 (68.8%) passing for 1,215 yards and seven touchdowns. He has thrown only one interception. He also has 359 yards rushing with an additional three touchdowns. He threw 175-straight passes without an interception, which is the second-longest streak in LSU history and the longest to open a season in school history.

