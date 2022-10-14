50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

“LIFE Academy” program to offer pre-employment transition services to students with disabilities

Calcasieu Parish School Board
Calcasieu Parish School Board(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board, McNeese State University, and SOWELA Technical Community College have announced a partnership program aimed at providing access to pre-employment transition services to students with significant developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The LIFE Academy program outlines specific goals for these students as they prepare for life after school:

  • Career Education and Development: Career education, on-the-job training, and possible internships.
  • Academic Instruction: Observe and learn under college professors along with CPSB teachers.
  • Personal Development: Coaching and modeling social skills, financial instruction.
  • Social and Community Engagement: age-appropriate social activities, introduce them to college activities.
  • Independent Living: Life skills instructions including laundry, vacuuming, washing dishes, personal hygiene, etc.

Students are selected for the program based on set criteria and an application process.

Currently, ten students are enrolled at McNeese and ten are enrolled at SOWELA. CPSB provides transportation for these students to and from their educational sites and job sites. Students in the program receive college IDs and can participate in extracurricular functions. Basic materials are provided for students as well as lunch.

The schools say their plan is to grow LIFE Academy, expanding capacity and opening it up to even more eligible students. The target focus for students currently enrolled is for them to obtain a job in their credentialed area before turning 22 years old.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Rosepine High School
Rosepine High School says punitive action will be taken over video reenacting “very serious and heartbreaking event”
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
Coroner: Two bodies found in 7th Street home appeared to have been there for days
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Two items that could be in your home have been placed under a recall this week: an air fryer...
RECALL ALERT: Air fryer overheats, children’s toy detaches